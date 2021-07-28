Barclays PLC Invests $87,000 in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HAIL opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $71.43.

