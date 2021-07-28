Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 214,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 61,878 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

EC opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

