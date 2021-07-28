Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 305.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. On average, research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

