Barclays PLC Takes Position in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,239.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $258.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 4.70.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 287.48% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

