Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Thales alerts:

THLLY opened at $21.31 on Monday. Thales has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62.

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.