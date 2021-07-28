Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 629,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.75. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

