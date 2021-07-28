Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 345.1% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,459,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Basanite stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30. Basanite has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

About Basanite

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

