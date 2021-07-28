Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.80 ($92.71).

Shares of BAS opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Wednesday. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.58.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

