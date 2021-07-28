BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) & Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Head to Head Comparison

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) and Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BB Seguridade Participações and Aisin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BB Seguridade Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aisin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aisin has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BB Seguridade Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Aisin pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Aisin pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BB Seguridade Participações and Aisin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB Seguridade Participações $996.27 million N/A $747.05 million N/A N/A Aisin $33.26 billion 0.37 $993.01 million $3.70 11.28

Aisin has higher revenue and earnings than BB Seguridade Participações.

Profitability

This table compares BB Seguridade Participações and Aisin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB Seguridade Participações 75.06% 62.67% 35.76% Aisin 3.05% 6.88% 2.85%

Summary

Aisin beats BB Seguridade Participações on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing insurance products. It also offers pension plans, dental plans and capitalization plans, and reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, fulfillment, promotion, and facilitation of casualty insurance, life and capitalization insurance, pension plans, dental plans, and health insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENEÂ·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air-conditioners; warm water shower-toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multi-functional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

