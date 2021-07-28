Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.