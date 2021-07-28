Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 651,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $68,360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,119 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $72,666,000 after acquiring an additional 133,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,938 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

