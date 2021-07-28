Beacon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,965.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $10,965.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003484 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022675 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

