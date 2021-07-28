Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.550 EPS.
Shares of BBBY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. 1,091,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,558,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.84.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.
