Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.550 EPS.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. 1,091,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,558,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.