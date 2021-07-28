Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GECFF. Societe Generale set a $158.34 target price on Gecina and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gecina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.17.

Get Gecina alerts:

GECFF opened at $158.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.88. Gecina has a 1-year low of $122.78 and a 1-year high of $163.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.