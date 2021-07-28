Betterment LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.99% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,938. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.40.

