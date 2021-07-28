Betterment LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Betterment LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.5% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $141,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,423. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

