Betterment LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Betterment LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,682 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.76. 128,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.92. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

