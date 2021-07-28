Betterment LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Betterment LLC lowered its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

SYLD stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,261. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.83. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.