Betterment LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $199.97. 730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,908. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.68. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $123.16 and a 52-week high of $213.67.

