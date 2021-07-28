Betterment LLC Sells 1,190,721 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Betterment LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,502,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190,721 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.8% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Betterment LLC owned about 2.83% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $733,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. 48,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,137. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust's portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

