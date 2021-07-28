BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,477,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 372.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,420 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.84.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BGCP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

