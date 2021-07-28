BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Lifted by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 143.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.