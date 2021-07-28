BiFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $89,716.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. BiFi has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $89,716.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00031132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00212506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00030225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013187 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

