BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. BioDelivery Sciences International has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. On average, analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $358.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.