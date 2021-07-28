Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 9,800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Biome Grow stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06. Biome Grow has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

