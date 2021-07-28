Bismuth (BIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $830.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.0875 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $830.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004904 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 86.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,757,989 coins and its circulating supply is 21,663,956 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

