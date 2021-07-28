Bit Digital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 77,175 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,925% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,811 call options.

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bit Digital by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bit Digital by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bit Digital by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

