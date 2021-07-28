Bit Digital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 77,175 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,925% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,811 call options.
Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $33.00.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
