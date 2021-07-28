Bitcoin Interest One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 51.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $124,201.18 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00263821 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00117278 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00139612 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003224 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

