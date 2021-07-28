Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $1.28 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00003219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and $78.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.00265328 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00116058 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00138584 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 152.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.