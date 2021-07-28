Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Black Stone Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by 43.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 155.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

NYSE:BSM opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

