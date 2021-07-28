Blackstone Group Inc. Cuts Stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Blackstone Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,902 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

NYSE:PBFX opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98. PBF Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $837.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.82.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 97.04%. The company had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.46 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $134,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

PBF Logistics Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.