Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $2.91 Million in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMBT. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBT opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

