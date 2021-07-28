Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $2.48 Million Position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,484,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $982,000.

Get Centricus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CENHU stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Centricus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centricus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.