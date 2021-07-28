Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLBD. Roth Capital raised their target price on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BLBD opened at $24.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $673.96 million, a PE ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $206,657.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

