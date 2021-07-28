BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$16.31 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$19.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

