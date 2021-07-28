Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.65. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$44.41, with a volume of 61,597 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.34.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.21.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.