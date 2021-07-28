Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.17.

BCC opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $20,011,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

