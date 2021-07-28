Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

NYSE:BXP traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,297. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.