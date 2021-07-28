Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

BYD traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. 2,462,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

