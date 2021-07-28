Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 60.77%. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.340-$1.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.34-$1.40 EPS.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.