Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.34-$1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

BDN traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 3,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,034. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 60.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

