Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.31 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Shares of MNRL opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 24,463 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $439,110.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

