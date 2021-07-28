Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,550.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BFAM. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

