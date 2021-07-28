Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.89 million.Brightcove also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

BCOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of BCOV stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. 212,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,014. The stock has a market cap of $530.99 million, a PE ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.