British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of BATS traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,739 ($35.79). The stock had a trading volume of 661,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,783.93. The firm has a market cap of £62.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders purchased a total of 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973 over the last quarter.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

