British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
Shares of BATS traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,739 ($35.79). The stock had a trading volume of 661,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,783.93. The firm has a market cap of £62.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
