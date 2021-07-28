British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,606 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,738.50 ($35.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,783.93. The stock has a market cap of £62.84 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.