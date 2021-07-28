British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 509.80 ($6.66). British Land shares last traded at GBX 508.80 ($6.65), with a volume of 1,253,007 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 482.86 ($6.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 508.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of -4.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.08%.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Also, insider Simon Carter acquired 15,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,216 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,283.

About British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

