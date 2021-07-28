Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.33 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.22% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Britvic’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

Shares of BTVCY opened at $27.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.04. Britvic has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

