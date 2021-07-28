Britvic plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Britvic in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $27.33 price target on the stock.

Get Britvic alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTVCY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 price objective on shares of Britvic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Britvic has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.