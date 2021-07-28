Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Bandwidth posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.60.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.38. 134,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.96. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bandwidth by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after acquiring an additional 106,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,379,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.